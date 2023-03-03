 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

“CPR saved my life.” Firefighter Tim Kriebel Recovering from Cardiac Event During House Fire

Friday, March 3, 2023 @ 05:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

IMG_9005 (1)CLARION CO., Pa. – Being a volunteer firefighter is a huge part of Timothy Kriebel’s life. “Helping people is just my life,” stated Tim. Tim was not prepared for needing help himself when he experienced cardiac arrest in late 2022.

On December 24, 2022, Tim was dispatched to a residential house fire along with his crew at the Emlenton Fire Department. With rough weather conditions including high winds and extreme cold, the firefighters had a difficult job trying to tackle the house fire. Tim’s crew noticed he was struggling with a cardiac event and immediately rushed to his assistance. His crew administered CPR and life-saving procedures until Clarion Hospital Emergency Medical Services arrived onsite.

Tim arrived at Clarion Hospital and was treated by Dr. Hoh. Due to extreme weather conditions, air transport to Butler Memorial Hospital was not an option. Volunteers from Emlenton Fire Department came to Clarion Hospital to transport Tim to Butler Memorial Hospital.

Once at Butler Memorial Hospital, Tim was admitted to the ICU and had a heart catheterization procedure followed by open heart surgery performed by Dr. Bhaskaran. According to Tim, “Bottom line – I was in the right place at the right time with guys knowing how to perform CPR.”

Tim is grateful for the quick thinking and life-saving actions of his crew at Emlenton Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Hospital Emergency Department, and Butler Memorial Hospital Cardiology staff. Cardiac events can be unexpected as Tim did not have any chest pain or other cardiac symptoms.

As Tim stated, “CPR saved my life” and “The greatest thing is CPR classes.” Tim’s wife even signed up for a CPR class and Tim now has a shirt that reads “CPR Saves Lives.”

If you are interested in taking a CPR class, please visit website to schedule. Clarion Hospital offers CPR and AED classes onsite right here in Clarion.

IMG_9004

Tim is attending BHS Cardiac Rehab as part of his recovery to help him learn how to exercise safely and identify personal risk factors.

BHS Cardiac Rehab is available in Clarion at the BHS Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point.

Call 814-393-6020 for more information about the program.

BHSHealthWellnessCenter_Clarion2022


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.