“CPR saved my life.” Firefighter Tim Kriebel Recovering from Cardiac Event During House Fire

CLARION CO., Pa. – Being a volunteer firefighter is a huge part of Timothy Kriebel’s life. “Helping people is just my life,” stated Tim. Tim was not prepared for needing help himself when he experienced cardiac arrest in late 2022.

On December 24, 2022, Tim was dispatched to a residential house fire along with his crew at the Emlenton Fire Department. With rough weather conditions including high winds and extreme cold, the firefighters had a difficult job trying to tackle the house fire. Tim’s crew noticed he was struggling with a cardiac event and immediately rushed to his assistance. His crew administered CPR and life-saving procedures until Clarion Hospital Emergency Medical Services arrived onsite.

Tim arrived at Clarion Hospital and was treated by Dr. Hoh. Due to extreme weather conditions, air transport to Butler Memorial Hospital was not an option. Volunteers from Emlenton Fire Department came to Clarion Hospital to transport Tim to Butler Memorial Hospital.

Once at Butler Memorial Hospital, Tim was admitted to the ICU and had a heart catheterization procedure followed by open heart surgery performed by Dr. Bhaskaran. According to Tim, “Bottom line – I was in the right place at the right time with guys knowing how to perform CPR.”

Tim is grateful for the quick thinking and life-saving actions of his crew at Emlenton Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Hospital Emergency Department, and Butler Memorial Hospital Cardiology staff. Cardiac events can be unexpected as Tim did not have any chest pain or other cardiac symptoms.

As Tim stated, “CPR saved my life” and “The greatest thing is CPR classes.” Tim’s wife even signed up for a CPR class and Tim now has a shirt that reads “CPR Saves Lives.”

If you are interested in taking a CPR class, please visit website to schedule. Clarion Hospital offers CPR and AED classes onsite right here in Clarion.

Tim is attending BHS Cardiac Rehab as part of his recovery to help him learn how to exercise safely and identify personal risk factors.

BHS Cardiac Rehab is available in Clarion at the BHS Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point.

Call 814-393-6020 for more information about the program.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.