State Police Calls: Theft Reported at Clarion County Career Center

Friday, March 3, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruisers (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Theft Reported at Clarion County Career Center

PSP Clarion investigated an alleged theft of tools from the Clarion County Career Center in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on Thursday, March 2, the theft occurred around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6.

Police say a 6 PC Crowfoot Wrench Set (value $200.00) and a clip-on LED flashlight (value $2.00) were stolen.

No further details were released.

Newbie Woman Victim of Harassment

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, March 2, a woman reported to the barracks on February 9 and wanted to talk to a trooper related to an incident of harassment on Olean Trail in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say the victim related that an ex-boyfriend would not stop contacting her over the phone.

The victim is a 25-year-old New Bethlehem woman.

The arrestee is a 44-year-old Elderton man.

This investigation is ongoing.

Jeans Stolen From Newbie Woman

PSP Clarion investigated a theft incident near Olean Trail in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say a pair of jeans (valued at $60.00) was stolen sometime between 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26.

The victim is a 25-year-old New Bethlehem woman.


