Troopers Investigating Theft of Over $800 Worth of Items from Clarion Township Residence

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been initiated into a theft of over $800 worth of items from a Clarion Township residence.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Friday, March 3, troopers investigated a burglary that occurred at a residence on Fraternity Drive in Clarion Township sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 8 and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26.

Police say the following items were stolen from the residence:

– RC Car, Value $45.00



– Stereo, Value $30.00– DVD, Value $250.00– Duffle Bags, Value $500.00

The victim is a 24-year-old Clarion man.

