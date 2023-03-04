Strawberry Delight’s Cindy Baughman Takes Over Historic Renniger’s Ice Cream Parlor in Knox

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Cindy Baughman, owner of Strawberry Delight, is expanding her ice cream business by purchasing Renniger’s Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant in Knox, Pa.

In 2017, Cindy purchased Strawberry Delight in Oil City, about two years after leasing the shop located along Route 62 in Oil City. The business has been a fixture in Oil City for over 60 years.

Strawberry Delight in Oil City, photographed in 2018 by exploreVenango.com.

Cindy was prompted to open the second location by her friend and mentor, Marie Renniger, who wanted to sell her own ice cream parlor and restaurant, Renniger’s. At age 77, and after hip surgery, Renniger was ready for a change.

Renniger’s Ice Cream Parlor is getting a facelift with new graphics and a renovated interior and is now named Strawberry Delight.

“Through the years, I’ve had customers come from Knox to Strawberry Delight in Oil City, and they’ve asked me, ‘Why don’t you buy Renniger’s?'” Cindy told exploreClarion.com.

“A couple of years ago, Marie started talking to me about selling. Then, six months ago, she called me and said, ‘Cindy, if anybody buys it, I want it to be you.'”

Renniger’s has a long history, having been opened in the 1950s as “Triple D’s” and later renamed Barrett’s before Marie Renniger took ownership.

Cindy Baughman is the fourth owner of the business.

Cindy credits Marie with teaching her how to run an ice cream parlor.

When she was preparing to open the Strawberry Delight In the spring of 2014, she approached Marie, who invited her to come to Renniger’s and learn the business.

Cindy and her husband, Joe, have been busy renovating the Knox location–making the kitchen more user-friendly, deep cleaning the entire building, upgrading the ice cream machines, and adding booths to the restaurant area, which was added-on to the building sometime in the 1980s.

Cindy Baughman inside the kitchen at Strawberry Delight in Knox.

Joe will manage Strawberry Delight in Oil City while Cindy manages the Knox shop.

Cindy is currently interviewing and hiring employees to help at the Knox location.

Baughman is hoping to open the Knox location on March 12 and is already accepting job applications. Interested applicants can email Cindy at [email protected].

