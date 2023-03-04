7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, March 4, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
TodayRain likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
SundayMostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.
MondayA slight chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday NightRain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
TuesdayA chance of rain before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 36.
Wednesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
ThursdayPartly sunny, with a high near 41.
Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.