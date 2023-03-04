 

Barbara Ellen Barker

Saturday, March 4, 2023 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-HlC5zv5W6Pw0aBarbara Ellen Barker, 86, of Berryville, Virginia died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia.

Barbara was born on July 23, 1936 in Titusville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Harold M. Barker and Lillian Barker Kerr.

She worked as a homemaker loving and supporting her family.

Barbara was a graduate of Titusville High School.

She enjoyed traveling, including traveling overseas with her daughter, Linda.

Family was incredibly important to her, as was being a prayer warrior.

Barbara also spent time working as “Tynie” the clown for different events and functions.

Surviving is her daughter, Linda Parker (Mark) of Berryville, VA; a grandson, Michael M. Parker (Angela) of Frederick, MD; a granddaughter, Stephanie Lynn Drew (Erin) of Berryville, VA; 4 great-grandchildren, Roman Drew, Lilly Drew, Dylan Parker and Hailey Parker; two brothers, Vernon L. Barker (Florence) and Chester M. Barker (Mary), both of Titusville, PA; and a sister, Marlene B. McMunn of Spring Hill, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Ronald L. Barker, a brother-in-law, Patrick McMunn, and a nephew, Paul Barker.

Family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. prior to the service and a funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA with Reverend Bill Miller officiating.

Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Independent Baptist Church, 524 24th Ave., Altoona, PA 16601.

Tributes can be made at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.


