BHS Clarion to Hold Reception for Graduating Nursing Students on March 6
Saturday, March 4, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
CLARION CO., Pa. – Join BHS Clarion for a reception celebrating graduating nursing students on Monday, March 6th.
Graduating nursing students are invited to join the celebration, tour units, have a Q&A with nursing leadership, learn about career opportunities, and pick up hiring information.
The reception will be held on March 6th:
9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Refreshments will be provided to those attending the celebration.
The reception will be held in the BHS Clarion Hospital Boardroom.
BHS Clarion is located at 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, Pa 16214.
For more information about BHS Clarion Hospital visit: www.butlerhealthsystem.org.
