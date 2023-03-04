Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cool Beans Salad

This protein-filled dish could be served as a colorful side dish or a meatless main entrée!

Ingredients

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar



1 tablespoon sugar1 garlic clove, minced1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon ground cumin1 teaspoon chili powder1/4 teaspoon pepper3 cups cooked basmati rice1 can (16 ounces) of kidney beans, rinsed and drained1 can (15 ounces) of black beans, rinsed and drained1-1/2 cups frozen corn, thawed4 green onions, sliced1 small sweet red pepper, chopped1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk the first 8 ingredients. Add the remaining ingredients; toss to coat. Chill until serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.