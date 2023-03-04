Clarion Rotary to Hear Presentation by Award-Winning Archaeologist on Local History

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Rotary Club will learn more about Clarion’s history as Ken Burkett, Director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, presents “Over the Hump” on Monday, March 6.

PICTURED: Ken Burkett

The presentation is about archaeological evidence of portages and pathways crossing between the Susquehanna and western Pennsylvania via the Clarion, Redbank, and Mahoning Creeks.

The Clarion Rotary Club meets on Mondays at the Clarion YMCA at noon.

What does the Clarion Rotary Club Do?

Rotary is a service organization dedicated to providing volunteer services to the Clarion community. A wide variety of service projects ranging from youth leadership and scholarships to community improvements are undertaken each year. Support from fundraising projects such as the Rotary Radio Auction help make possible the many Rotary service projects.

To learn more about Clarion Rotary visit www.clarionrotary.com.

