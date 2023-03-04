 

Edward James McClellan

Saturday, March 4, 2023 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-KKMvfvcowx6BZIt is with very heavy hearts that the family of Edward James McClellan, 51, of Oil City, PA, must announce his sudden and unexpected passing at home, on February 28, 2023.

Ed had a good-hearted soul, and we will miss him dearly.

He was born on September 7, 1971, in Oil City, to Candace Lynn Wolcott and Edward James McClellan Sr.

He grew up to know Mark Mansfield as his father also.

Ed was a proud father to Brittney Nicole and grandfather to Alayna Nicole Haskins.

He graduated from Fike High School in Wilson NC and later earned an associate degree in Specialized Business for Computer Graphics from DuBois Business College and had also become a certified electrician.

He worked a variety of jobs, the latest in general construction.

Ed was a great pool shot and bowler.

Condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com and the family will hold a remembrance at a later date.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


