Featured Local Job: Unit Chef

Laurelbrooke Personal Care is currently looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to their Healthcare team in Brookville, Pa.

As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.

What you’ll be doing:

Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services

Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations

Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service

Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff

Other tasks as assigned

What they’re looking for:

Must-haves:

Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Ability to travel up to 75% of the time

At least three years experience in culinary management

Strong leadership and communication skills

Nice-to-haves:



At least one year’s experience in a similar role.

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Click this QR code to apply!

