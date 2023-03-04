 

Hazel Irene Beck

Saturday, March 4, 2023 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Ie2QXYRfHVvQpGZ0Hazel Irene Beck, age 99, passed away peacefully early morning on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Born on October 29, 1923, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late James and Ethel Nurss Beck.

She was a Cranberry High School graduate and went on to attend Oil City Business School.

For her entire life, she worked at First Seneca Bank, which eventually changed to PNC Bank, until she retired in the 1980s.

She was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City and was involved in many aspects of the church ministries.

Hazel played a mean game of UNO with family and was known to win almost every game.

She loved doing the daily Crossword, Crytoquote, and Sodoku puzzles in the local newspaper.

Above all, she loved her family and loved spending quality time with all of them.

Surviving are many nieces and nephews who live locally and across the United States.

In addition to her parents, preceding her in death are her siblings, her sister, Mildred Beck, who died as an infant, and her four brothers, Willard, Kenneth, Clayton, and James Beck.

Services will be held on Wednesday, March 8, at the Grace United Methodist Church, with a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ron Geisler officiating.

Interment will be in Venus Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Hazel’s name to the Oil City Salvation Army, 217 Sycamore Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

Online tributes can be made at https://www.morrisonhome.com/.


