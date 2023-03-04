 

Judith Louise Goughler

Saturday, March 4, 2023 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-d3w8j0C0QbTlMxJudith Louise Goughler, age 79, of Tionesta and formerly of Parker, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, March 3, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare following an extended illness.

Born June 10, 1943 in Parker, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel Gamble of Parker.

She graduated from A-C Valley High School in 1962.

Judy married Leonard Goughler of Lamartine on May 22, 1964.

Together they pastored seven different churches over a 50 years span in the Church of God of Prophecy in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

She was the director of the church youth camp in Maryland and DC and worked at Clarion County Market in the bakery and as a cashier until it’s closing.

Judy worked alongside her husband, Reverend Leonard Goughler, as a faithful servant.

She had the gift of hospitality and encouragement.

Your life was touched as a result of being in her presence.

She is survived by her two daughters: Buffy Hook and her husband, David, of Tionesta and Shanon Bentley and Leon Magda of Strattanville and five grandchildren, Daniel Goughler (Courtney), Shelby Collett (Brandon), Reesie Stalter (Ethan), Kyleigh Bentley and Joey Patterson.

Judy is also survived by four great grandchildren, Ellie Collett, James Stalter, Jackson Goughler and Catherine Judith Goughler, and a sister-in-law, Nancy Bowser of Berea, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard on August 10, 2020, her sister, Joy Rankin and her brother, James Gamble.

To honor Judy’s wishes, a private family funeral will be held at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Reverend Jay Croyle will officiate.

Interment will take place in the Venus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in the name of Judith L. Goughler may be sent to the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, 150 Doctors Lane, Suite 1, Clarion, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Judy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


