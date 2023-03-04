Robert R. Hovis, 61, of Philipsburg, passed away at home on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Born on May 30, 1961, in Butler, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Helen J. (Lawhead) Hovis.

Rob attended Butler High School.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

After his time in the service, he worked as a machinist at 4N until his retirement.

He is survived by his sister, Merri A. Williams and her husband, Willy.

Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, whom he thought of more as his own children: April Mullen, Stephanie Anderson (Brett), John Mullen (Emily), and Lindsey McFate (Samuel), and his great nieces and nephews, Paige, Lohgan, Brody, Everett, Reagan, Anna Claire, and Olivia.

Rob’s hobbies were vast and many.

He loved being outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, or attending concerts.

He especially loved the Rolling Stones.

He was an avid fan of Penn State football and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rob was a man who knew no strangers.

Through his tough exterior, many were blessed to get to know his soft and gentle, but still wild, heart.

He would have given anyone his last dollar, only asking for friendship in return.

Regardless of how grim circumstances may have been at times, he still made a point to celebrate life to the fullest; no one could rain on his parade, as he always chose to see the best of things.

As fun loving and crazy as he may have seemed, perhaps Rob had it right all along – maybe life wasn’t meant to be taken so seriously, maybe we were meant to truly live in the moment.

This is exactly how he viewed and lived his life; and he left this life just so – on his own terms.

His family and friends will remember him as the free spirit that he was, the pranks that he loved to play, and stirring the pot whenever he could.

Rob’s loved ones will miss him tremendously; he leaves behind a void that no one could possibly fill.

But they promise to celebrate each day, just as Rob would have wanted.

To the man, the myth, the great white hunter…”whatever man.”

Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to the Donald J. Trump 2024 Presidential Campaign at www.donaldjtrump.com.

