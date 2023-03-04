 

State Police Asking Public for Help in Identifying Woman Involved in Theft at Walmart

Saturday, March 4, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Woman at Walmart final (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are seeking information on a woman involved in a theft at the Clarion Walmart.

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft that occurred on February 13, 2023, at Clarion Walmart.

Police say the woman in the photo above was behind the victim in the self-checkout line.

According to police, the victim requested cash back and left the register before getting her money. The victim returned to the register and asked the woman in the photo if her money came out of the register, and the woman lied and said no money came out.

The woman in the photo is seen on video surveillance taking the money and paying for her own groceries.

If anyone can identify this woman, please contact Clarion-based State Police Trooper Floor at 814-226-1710.


