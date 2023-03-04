UPDATE: Details Released on Incident That Led to Shooting Death of Venango County Man

EAU CLAIRE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Information has surfaced regarding the incident that led to the murder of a Venango County man on Thursday, March 2.

Court documents indicate that Butler-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Dakota Brent Hughes, of Eau Claire, in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Seth Thomas Gooden-Smith, of Polk.

According to a criminal complaint filed on March 3 in District Judge Lewis Stoughton’s office, Dakota Hughes contacted 9-1-1 on Thursday, March 2, around 7:38 p.m., and reported that he shot Seth Gooden-Smith inside his residence at 129 East Main Street, in Eau Claire Borough, Butler County.

Hughes identified himself by his name and date of birth, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Hughes said he shot Gooden-Smith inside his residence with his registered 9mm firearm. He related he was outside, and the firearm he used in this incident was in his truck.

Members of PSP Butler were subsequently dispatched to the residence. Upon their arrival, troopers located Gooden-Smith lying in the dining room with apparent gunshot wounds to the chest and groin area. Multiple spent shell casings were also discovered near his body, the complaint indicates.

While at the scene, troopers located a black Dodge Ram 2500 pickup registered to Hughes. Inside the vehicle was a black pistol in plain view on top of the center console, the complaint states.

Around 9:00 p.m., police interviewed Hughes at the PSP Butler barracks. During the interview, Hughes related Gooden-Smith is known to him and that Gooden-Smith was currently in a relationship with his mother. Hughes further told investigators that Gooden-Smith entered his residence with his mother, who also resides at 129 East Main Street. At that point in time, Hughes informed Gooden-Smith that he was not welcome in the residence and instructed him to get out, according to the complaint.

Hughes stated that Gooden-Smith approached him, and he shot Gooden-Smith multiple times in the kitchen/dining room area of the residence, the complaint states.

He was arraigned at 8:20 a.m. on Friday, March 3, on the following charges in front of District Judge William T. Fullerton:

– Criminal Homicide, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause SBI or Causes Injury with Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

He was remanded to the Butler County Jail with bail denied.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, at 8:50 a.m. with Judge Stoughton presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.