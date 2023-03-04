WATCH LIVE – Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball: EYT Sports to Broadcast 4 Championship Games Today

WATCH LIVE – Join Mike Kalinowski and “The Governor” Bob Dunkle for live action from PennWest-Clarion.

Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball continues today with FOUR action-packed games. Here are the feeds:

PIAA District 5/8/9, Class 3A, Girls Sub-Regional Championship – Chestnut Ridge vs. Karns City

Pregame at 11:45am, Tip-Off at Noon.



PIAA District 9, Class 2A, Girls Championship – Redbank Valley vs. Moniteau

Pregame at 1:45pm, Tip-Off at 2pm.



PIAA District 9, Class 1A, Boys Championship – Union vs. Elk County Catholic

Pregame at 3:45pm, Tip-Off at 4pm.



PIAA District 9, Class 2A, Boys Championship – Clarion Limestone vs. Otto-Eldred

Pregame at 7:45pm, Tip-off at 8pm.



PLEASE NOTE: If any of these streams were to fail, we will begin broadcasting to a new stream on our YouTube channel.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.