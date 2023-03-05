 

IC Parish School to Host ‘Bunny Bingo’ Events in March

Sunday, March 5, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Immaculate-Conception-School-Winter-2019CLARION, Pa. – Immaculate Conception Parish School is hosting “Bunny Bingo” events during the month of March.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and games will start at 6:00 p.m.

The events will be held on March 13, March 20, and March 27.

There will be 20 games, and the cost is $10.00 for adult cards and $5.00 for children’s cards.

Concessions will be available.

Immaculate Conception Parish School is located at 729 Main Street in Clarion, Pa.

This fundraiser will help reduce the cost of tuition for all students.

