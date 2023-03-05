7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayMostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
MondayPartly sunny, with a high near 51. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday NightRain, mainly between 8pm and 1am. Low around 33. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
TuesdayA slight chance of rain before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 38.
Wednesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
ThursdayPartly sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 24.
FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 44.
Friday NightA chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SaturdayRain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
