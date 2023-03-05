All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ben Lowers
Ben Lowers served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Benjamin B. Lowers (Ben)
Born: February 13, 1944
Died: December 12, 2022
Hometown: Parker, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Ben served with the United States Army being Honorably Discharged with the rank of SP/4 and earned both the Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals.
He served with the 81st Artillery Corps of the Eighth Army.
The VFW Post 7073 and American Legion Post 598 conducted a Veteran Memorial Service at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home.
He was laid to rest in the Allegheny Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.