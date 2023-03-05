 

WATCH – Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball: EYT Sports Broadcasts 4 Championship Games

Sunday, March 5, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

EYT-Sports-BasketballWATCH – Mike Kalinowski and “The Governor” Bob Dunkle host the games from PennWest-Clarion.

Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball continues today with FOUR action-packed games. Here are the feeds:

PIAA District 5/8/9, Class 3A, Girls Sub-Regional Championship – Chestnut Ridge vs. Karns City
Pregame at 11:45am, Tip-Off at Noon.

PIAA District 9, Class 2A, Girls Championship – Redbank Valley vs. Moniteau
Pregame at 1:45pm, Tip-Off at 2pm.

PIAA District 9, Class 1A, Boys Championship – Union vs. Elk County Catholic
Pregame at 3:45pm, Tip-Off at 4pm.

PIAA District 9, Class 2A, Boys Championship – Clarion Limestone vs. Otto-Eldred
Pregame at 7:45pm, Tip-off at 8pm.

PLEASE NOTE: If any of these streams were to fail, we will begin broadcasting to a new stream on our YouTube channel.


