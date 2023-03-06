Gradual Rise in Number of Clarion County Inmates Reported; Ban on Inmate Mugshots for Media Continues

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The number of inmates at the Clarion County Prison tends to fluctuate, and after a decrease in recent months, the population is starting to rise.

“About a week ago, our numbers were really high, and we were close to the 90s and then we had releases to bring the number down,” Warden Jeff Hornberger stated at the March 3, 2023 meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors.

A population analysis showed 54 total commitments and 46 total releases during February for an average daily population of 78.07. As of March 2nd, 2023, there were seventeen females and 69 males in the Clarion County Jail.

An Intermediate Punishment Grant for February showed 85 total participants in the program for alternative sentencing, with three of those inmates on work release, 23 on house arrest with electronic monitoring, and zero on bail supervision.

Some appearances by inmates before Judge Sarah Seidle Patton are still held via Zoom, and the board approved the purchase of a small microphone attached to the computer at the jail so the inmates can be clearly heard. Warden Hornberger made the request. The cost is $150.00 to $180.00.

“We still do a lot of hearings this way, and it’s a very large courtroom,” Judge Seidle Patton explained. “When you get a lot of people in there, it is harder for me to hear or understand the inmates. I think it’s because when you’re sitting at the laptop, you have to be right in front of it to speak. They’re in the room, and we can see them. But, if they’re not up in front of that laptop screen, I can’t hear them, so we have to tell them to move closer. There’s a little speaker that we use in the courtroom that I think would work really well attached to the laptop.”

The board also approved the replacement of some older security cameras within the jail. Warden Hornberger would not specify the number of cameras used in the facility because of security reasons, but every aspect of the jail activity is covered, especially in the cell blocks.

Additional statistics released for February included the following:

Support services included 149 inmates seen by the facility counselor, nine inmates were under suicide watch, 22 inmates were seen by a psychiatrist, and four drug and alcohol assessments were made.

A nurse’s report included 39 inmates seen by the nurse, 41 inmates seen by Seneca Medical, four inmates went for hospital tests, one inmate went to doctors outside of Clarion County, two inmates were seen in the ER, three inmates went to Women’s Health, and six COVID tests were performed.

Prescriptions for January totaled $7083.52.

Security reviews included 10 misconduct reviews and one grievance review.

Pass-through account items for February included $2072.44 for GTL phones and $878.71 for GTL mobile kiosks used by inmates.

Booking of inmate photos not available for media

On another matter, Hornberger was asked about the jail’s policy on releasing mugshots of inmates who have been charged with an offense for use by the media. This was a common practice years ago.

“I have not looked into that,” Hornberger explained. “We had it open to the public. But, then a lawsuit filed down in Philadelphia questioning the practice cost them a lot of money. Sometimes once people get through the criminal process, they are found not guilty, but their inmate photographs remained on websites.”

The county solicitor agreed with Clarion’s revised policy of not releasing inmate photos.

“I recently had TV stations asking for inmates, and I told them no,” Hornberger added.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.