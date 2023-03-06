7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight – Rain before 11pm, then rain and sleet between 11pm and midnight, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Low around 30. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.
Tuesday – A slight chance of snow before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. North wind 14 to 16 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday – A chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night – Rain likely before 2am, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday – Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
