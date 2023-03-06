 

Arrest Warrant Issued for Daughter Accused of Assaulting Mother in Clarion Township

Monday, March 6, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say there is an active arrest warrant for a woman accused of assaulting her mother during a dispute in Clarion Township on February 27.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Saturday, March 4, troopers investigated a domestic violence incident between a mother and daughter on Brush Run Road, in Clarion Township, around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27.

Police say the daughter punched the mother in the face multiple times and also bit her.

According to police, the mother suffered swollen lips, a laceration to her lips, a black-and-blue bruised left eye, and bruising to her face.

The daughter was unable to be located, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. The warrant is still active, police say.

The victim is listed as a 51-year-old Strattanville woman.

The daughter’s name and age were not released.


