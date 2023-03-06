Cheryl E. Pierce, 70, of Knox passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.

Born on August 2, 1952, Cheryl was the daughter of Shirley Boorech and the late Eugene Pierce.

Cheryl loved music and playing with ribbons.

She loved people talking to her and especially spending time with her caregivers.

Cheryl is survived by her mother.

Along with her father, Cheryl was preceded in death by her brother Dennis Pierce and a step father Edward Boorech.

A memorial service for Cheryl will be held at a later date.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Passavant Memorial Home, Clarion-Forest VNA and all of Cheryl’s caregivers.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent the SAM Inc Mental health service of Duboise, 375 Beaver Drive Ste 200, Dubois, PA 15801.

