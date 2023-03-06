Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bodhi
Monday, March 6, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Bodhi!
Bodhi is a young short-haired domestic male Tabby-mix cat.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, he is friendly, independent, funny, and playful!
He would be good in a home with other cats and children.
For more information on him, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.