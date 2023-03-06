Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Immaculate Conception Parish School has challenged its students to collect 250 cans of soup, fruit, and vegetables for the Clarion County Food Bank over the next two months. Within the first few days of the campaign, 36 cans have been collected. Pictured: Krew, Scott, and Grayson–students at Immaculate Conception Parish School–getting ready to place their donation in the bin. Submitted by Clancy Weaver.