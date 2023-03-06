Clarion Woman Transported After Rollover Crash on I-80

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was transported to Clarion Hospital after his vehicle left the roadway and rolled over on Interstate 80 Friday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:57 p.m. on Friday, March 3, on Interstate 80 west in Clarion Township.

Police say 31-year-old Michelle R. Warncke, of Clarion, lost control of a 2007 Ford Focus when it began to rotate clockwise from the left lane into right lane.

After the vehicle traveled into the right lane, it crossed the fog line and exited the roadway. It then struck the embankment with the approximate 6 o’clock position of the vehicle.

Once the vehicle struck the embankment, it slid approximately 60 feet before beginning to roll over.

The vehicle completed one roll before landing upright on all four tires.

Warncke suffered “possible minor injuries” in the crash and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS.

Warncke was using a seat belt.

According to police, Warncke was charged with a traffic violation.

Corsica Fire Department assisted on scene.

