Commissioners Approve $4.15 Million in Grant Applications for Knox Business

CLARION. Pa. (EYT) – Within the walls of the former Knox Glass Plant, a new business continues to grow and evolve. The business initially planned to build custom modular bathrooms for apartment buildings but will now construct entire apartments.

Clarion County Commissioners last week approved two resolutions for grant applications totaling $4.15 million and one cooperative agreement connected with the Fort Knox, LLC and Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC. If the grants are approved, they are passed through the county to Greystar.

With 66 offices serving 226 markets globally and more than 782,900 units and beds under management, Greystar ranks first among the Top 50 US Apartment Managers, according to the 2021 National Multi-family Housing Council.

Commissioner Ted Tharan said Greystar is one of the largest owners of apartments in the world.

Resolution No. 5 of 2023 authorizes the submission of the application for funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (“RACP”) grant of $3,300,000.00 for the equipment acquisition and the improvement and expansion of facilities for Greystar and further authorizes the Chairman of the County Board of Commissioners to execute a cooperation agreement and certain other documents as deemed to be necessary to file the RACP application.

Resolution No. 4 of 2023 authorizes the submission of the application for funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (“RACP”) grant of $850,000.00 for the Greystar Knox Carrier Shed Renovations Project and further authorizes the Chairman of the County Board of Commissioners to execute a cooperation agreement and certain other documents as deemed to be necessary to file the RACP application.

Cooperation agreements were approved with Fort Knox, LLC and Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC for the Greystar Knox Carrier Shed Renovations Project, Greystar Knox Manufacturing Plant Rehabilitation III, and Greystar Knox Manufacturing Plant Infrastructure.

Commissioners also approved a resolution in 2021 authorizing the submission of an application for funding to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) Grant for $2,000,000.00 to fund activities associated with the Fort Knox, LLC to redevelop the Greystar Knox Manufacturing Plant Building project located at 300 Ohio Street, Knox, Clarion County.

In 2021, Andy Mesta of Greystar told the Clarion County Commissioners, “We appreciate your support and thanks for everything everyone’s done for us and provided as a launching pad for what we believe is going to be a tremendous opportunity in Knox and for the bigger broader kind of areas, especially in Clarion County.”

In other business:

Commissioners approved two-year agreements with Reeder Vending, LLC. to provide vending machines. Reeder will stock machines in the Clarion County Administrative Building, Clarion County Courthouse, Clarion County Human Services Building, and Clarion County Park. Reeder will pay Clarion County one percent of revenues.

Commissioners Facility Use Agreement with Clarion Little League, Inc. for using the Softball Field located at the Clarion County Park from April 24, 2023, to mid-June.

Commissioners approved Resolution No. 3 of 2023, Burn Ban for the County of Clarion. The annual resolution establishes the procedure for enacting a burn ban.

Clarion County Board of Elections appointments were announced on behalf of Commissioner Tharan and Commissioner Wayne Brosius who are not eligible because they are running for reelection. Ordered by Judge Seidle-Patton, effective February 16, 2023, the board of elections will include Commissioner Ed Heasley, Honorable James G. Arner, and Karen Knepshield.

