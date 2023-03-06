 

Emlenton Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 58

Monday, March 6, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-new (1)MARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured following a rollover crash on Route 58 on Saturday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash occurred around 12:41 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, on Eau Claire Road (State Route 58), in Marion Township, Butler County.

Police say 23-year-old William A. Woods, of Emlenton, was traveling east on Route 58 when he lost control of a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep rotated counterclockwise approximately 90 degrees and hit and tree stump with its right front side.

The vehicle then overturned and slid approximately 120 feet on its roof, coming to final rest on the northern edge of Route 58.

Woods suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

Superior Ambulance Service and Marion Township Volunteer Fire Company assisted on the scene.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by Pry’s Towing.

According to police, Woods was charged with a traffic violation.


