Evelyn M. Hosey, age 84 of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday March 4, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born April 15, 1938 in East Brady, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Crowley and Helen Jordan Crowley and was a graduate of Union High School.

She married Raymond Hosey on December 27, 1956 and he preceded her in death on December 4, 2018.

Evelyn worked as a cook and worked for several nursing homes in Florida.

She attended the Wesleyan Methodist Church of Rimersburg.

Survivors include two sons: Charles (Cynthia) Hosey of Burgettstown and Kenneth (Melinda) Hosey of Mayport; six grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by three brothers, Jim Crowley, Bill Crowley and Eugene Crowley, and a grandson, Clifford Hosey.

There will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to Evelyn’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.