Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant

Clarion County is currently looking to hire an Administrative Assistant in their Mental Health/Developmental Disability department.

POSITION: Administrative Assistant, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Mental Health (MH)/Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $14.50-$18.90

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Thursday, March 2, 2023

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, March 13, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB: Provide administrative support to County Mental Health Administration staff. This includes, reconciliation of contracts, contract management and coordination. This position will also verify accurate billing by reviewing provider notes to compare to contracted services. The Admin. Assistant will gather, record, store and disseminate information to local, state, federal and private agencies by a number of various means and processes.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Performs varied provider relations duties. Participates in the Mental Health providers meetings. Prepares and plans for the Mental Health Advisory Board meetings to include dates, times, location, invitations, and agendas. Provide contract management in accordance with processes and procedures established by Clarion County Mental Health Department and the Board of Commissioners. Prepares budget estimates and various other fiscal and statistical reports in relation to contracts, services, and yearly data reporting. Monitor and ensure that all assigned programs meet contract deliverable as determined by the Mental Health Dept. or other contract entities. Ensures the preparation of all contract addendums between Clarion Mental Health Dept. and its service and business providers including maintaining protocol for contract preparation, completion and dissemination; editorial overview; and tracking receipt of completed contracts in accordance to Appendix “C” MH/DD/EI Participates in audits of service providers contracted by the Mental Health Department. Provide feedback or corrective action reviews to the providers during a post audit interview. Performs project management and tracking of task, including assigning tasks, setting deadlines and timeframes, updating materials and compiling results; ensures efficient prioritizing and scheduling of the people, events and items requiring attention. Assists the Mental Health Administrator/Deputy Administrator in a variety of specialized administrative projects and duties and operates under federal, state, and local guidelines. Reads and interprets documents such as program requirements and regulations, procedure manuals and service orders. Arranges meetings as requested by the MH Administrator/Deputy Administrator. Be proficient in multiple software programs such as HCSIS, PROMISE and E-System. Composes letters, memos, reports, and other departmental correspondence as required. Reviews and recommends appropriate content, formatting, presentation, etc. Responds to inquiries from other County departments, external agencies, staff, and the public, directing to appropriate area as needed. Data entry and reports on such places as PICS (ACT 77) and CCRI POMS, E-System. Gather and process statistical gathered from the BSU. Maintain quality relations with BHARP and CCBHO.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attend staffing, training, and other meetings as required. Proficient with computer programs. Performs other job-related work as required.

SUPERVISION GIVEN: Reports directly to the Mental Health Administrator and receives occasional instructions and supervision regarding daily work duties.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors with adequate lighting, temperature, and ventilation. Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions. Works with average indoor exposure to dust/dirt, noise, stress, and disruptions. Travels periodically to other work sites as needed.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Must possess hearing, seeing, speaking, and reasoning senses necessary to carry out job duties. Must be able to sit for long periods during the workday, with frequent standing, walking and occasional bending, twisting, stooping, reaching, and grasping as necessary to carry out essential job duties. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; to simple movements of feet/legs/torso as necessary to carry out job duties. Light work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with weights of 20-30 pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

An associate degree and one year of administrative support experience; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

• Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language and to follow oral and written instructions. Must possess effective oral and written communication skills. Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and personal integrity and the ability to work effectively with clients, authorities, co-workers, and others. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment. Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and have the ability to apply same to essential duties of the job and develop efficiencies. Must possess ability to perform simple math calculations with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess ability to learn county, state and federal rules and regulations, procedures, and practices. Must be willing and able to work within strict rules of confidentiality in regard to client

information and records. Must possess ability to prepare and maintain files and reports. Must be able to type with accuracy and efficiency. Must possess the ability to compose replies to routine correspondence. Must be comfortable working with a variety of computer applications and software. Must possess excellent organizational skills and the ability to prioritize and coordinate several schedules and/or projects with accuracy and efficiency. Must possess the skills necessary to prepare, edit and format grammatically correct written materials.

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which we are actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

• Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

• In-Person by visiting: the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

• By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814- 226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.



