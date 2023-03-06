Featured Local Job: Auto Body Technician

Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion currently has an opening for an experienced auto body technician.

Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package.

Full-Time

Monday through Friday schedule

No weekends

Paid Holidays

Apply in person or call Mike at: 814-297-1600.

You may also email your resume to [email protected].

