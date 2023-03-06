Featured Local Job: Resident Aides and Medication Aides

Penn Highlands Healthcare Post-Acute Services is seeking Resident Aides and Medication Aides at various locations.

Join the positive team environment at one of our Senior Living facilities in your community!

We have openings in Clarion, New Bethlehem, Brookville, and Ridgway.

Offering:

Increased & Competitive Wages

Exceptional Benefits (must be full-time)

Flexibility (includes part-time, full-time, & casual)

Shift and Weekend Differentials

Sign-On/Retention Bonuses are available!

Apply Online by visiting https://careers.phhealthcare.org/.



