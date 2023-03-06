Jean B. Smith, 95, of Wesley, passed away March 4, 2023 at Trinity Living Center in Grove City.

Jean was born February 13, 1928 in Philadelphia.

She was the daughter of the late Samuel R. and Elizabeth (Moore) Brown.

Jean graduated from Haverford High School.

She furthered her education, graduating from Wheaton College in Illinois with her teaching degree.

Jean married Harry M. Smith Jr, he passed away on September 19, 1995.

The couple had two children Lynda and David.

Jean started her working career at Mercer County Courthouse as a home economist.

Jean then retired from Franklin High School after 30 years of teaching home economics class.

While teaching at Franklin High School Jean traveled with the Madrigal Singers to Europe and made some of the uniforms the students wore while performing.

Her and husband loved to travel, visiting Spain and Hawaii and after her husband’s passing Jean traveled with friends to Alaska.

After retirement Jean loved to spend time in the garden and mastered all the tricks to growing a beautiful garden.

She also was dedicated volunteer for the Red Cross and helped with the Disaster Teams.

Jean enjoyed doing different craft projects in her spare time; cross stitching and card making were some of her favorite pastimes.

People looked forward to her personalized Christmas Cards she made for her friends and family.

Jean was member of the Amity Church.

Loved ones to cherish Jeans memory are her children Lynda Wimer and husband Harlan and David Smith and his wife Cynthia.

Her grandchildren Arron Smith, Jessica Smith, Raymond Wimer and his wife Amy and Ryan Wimer and his wife Amy, her great grandchildren Matthew, Samuel and Jack Wimer, Gabriella and Alexander Wimer.

Jean was welcomed into heaven by her parents and her husband.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at the Amity Presbyterian Church, 4605 Scrubgrass Road, Grove City, PA 16127, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Willard Morse officiating the service.

Burial will take place at Mt. Irwin Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Memorials may be sent in Jean’s memory to the Amity Presbyterian Church in care of Barb Sopher.

