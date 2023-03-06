Patricia J. Boyles, 80, of Clarion, passed away early Friday morning, March 3, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.

She was born on June 5, 1942 in Clarion; a daughter of the late Clyde Merle and Agnes Helena Conner Gourley.

Patti graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School.

She married Paul F. Boyles, Sr. on June 30, 1962, who preceded her in death on July 7, 2018.

A life-long resident of the area, Patti was a loving, hardworking and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She worked as a custodian at the Clarion-Limestone School District for many years until she retired.

Patti was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

She enjoyed crafting, quilting, working on jigsaw puzzles, gardening, and going to the movies and yard sales with her friends.

Patti deeply loved her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Paul F. Boyles, Jr. and his wife, Nicole, of Monroe, NC and David L. Boyles and his wife, Sue Ann, of Clarion; a daughter-in-law, Lynn Sweeny of Monroe, NC; and 4 beautiful grandchildren, Justin, Andrew, and Andersen Boyles of Monroe, NC and Reecie Boyles of Clarion.

Patti is also survived by her brother, Jim Gourley and his wife, Sue; 2 sisters, Madeline Ambrose and her husband, Jim, and Linda Jarrett and her husband, Jim; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Gourley; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Boyles and her brother, Bob Gourley.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

A Wake Service will be held at the end of calling hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Patti’s honor to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center online at hillman.upmc.com or to the American Cancer Society online and donate.cancer.org.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

