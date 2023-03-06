Paul (Doc) Gaylord Ferry, 81 of Meadville, died Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born, August 29, 1941 in Meadville, he was the son of Charles and Frances Deeter Ferry.

He married Wanda Rhoades on July 11, 1964 and she survives.

Paul was a lifelong dairy and beef cattle farmer.

He also delivered milk for Snyder’s Dairy, was a distributor for the former McNess Company and worked at Franklin Steel for 13 years.

He attended the New Beginnings Church, was a lifelong member of the Utica Fire Department, and served as president of the former AFCS Organization (presently the US Department of Agriculture.

Along with farming he enjoyed hunting, woodworking and cherished the times he spent with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his children, Michael Ferry (Ronda) of Utica, Rhonda Ferry of Cambridge Springs, Stacy Maxwell of Franklin and Timothy Ferry (Jayme) of Utica.

Grandchildren, Courtney Ferry (Joseph Whitten), Curtis Fenstmaker (Courtney Cain), Garrett Culp (Elizabeth Gent), Kimberly Foulk (Jason Nesbitt) and Rebecca Peterson.

13 grandchildren, Gemma, Coen, Camden, Michael, Enzo, Colson, Nicolle, Haylei, Meilani, Declan, Lillian, Kayden and Quinn.

A sister, Bonnie Marty, two brothers, Charles Ferry and Donald Ferry (Maryanne) and several nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton from 2-4 and 7-9.

The Funeral Service will be 11:00am on Friday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Walter Clark, officiating.

There will also be a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date with the time and location to be announced.

Interment will be in Peters Cemetery and the family ask that memorials be made in Paul’s name to the Utica Volunteer Fire Department, 3860 Academy St., Utica, PA 16363.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

