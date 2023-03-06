 

Police: Area Man Caught Stealing A/C Pump for Girlfriend, Strikes Victim with Vehicle While Fleeing Scene

Monday, March 6, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police carCORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was arrested after he was allegedly caught stealing an A/C pump from a private residence in Corsica on Wednesday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident took place at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at a residence on Olean Road in Corsica Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say 26-year-old James Robert Dunkle, of Oil City, drove to a private driveway and attempted to steal an A/C pump for his girlfriend’s vehicle.

According to police, the property owner attempted to stop the theft and then “stood in front of Dunkle’s vehicle, told him he’s not going anywhere, and called 9-1-1.”

Dunkle then sped off, striking the victim and causing suspected minor injuries, police say.

According to court documents, PSP Punxsutawney filed the following criminal charges against Dunkle in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on March 2:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2
– Trespass By Motor Vehicle-Pr Rd/Driveway, Summary
– Accidents Involving Death Or Personal Injury, Misdemeanor 1
– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary
– Reckless Driving, Summary
– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2
– Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Prop, Misdemeanor 2

He was arraigned at 3:17 p.m. on March 3 in front of Judge Bazylak.

Unable to post $30,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

Dunkle will face a preliminary hearing on Thursday, March 9, at 9:15 a.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding. 

Additional details of the incident will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.


