Police: Car Slams Into Tree Off Camp Coffman Road; Driver Flees Scene

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was identified as the driver in a reported hit-and-run crash in Ashland Township last Wednesday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash took place at 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at the intersection of Camp Coffman Road and Kline Road in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 49-year-old Thomas A. King, of Venus, was traveling west on Camp Coffman Road, approaching the stop sign in his 2010 Subaru Legacy, but he was unable to stop. The vehicle went through the intersection and struck a tree off the roadway.

According to police, King then left the scene before police arrived.

King suffered suspected minor injuries.

According to police, King was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.