SPONSORED: Enjoy a Day at Long Shot Ammo & Arms Indoor & Outdoor Shooting Range

Monday, March 6, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Long Shot AmmoFAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot Ammo & Arms is so much more than a gun shop! Enjoy a day at their indoor range or take advantage of a nice day and reserve a spot at the outdoor shooting range.

Long Shot Ammo & Arms features a nice indoor pistol and 50-yard rimfire range located onsite at the shop and a 1,000-yard range located just a couple miles off the property on Middle Run Road in Redbank Township.

image001 (2) (1)

Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, Pa. 16224.

Call Long Shot Ammo & Arms to reserve your indoor or outdoor fun today!

For more information and pricing, call 814-365-7028 or visit the Long Shot Ammo & Arms facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LongShotAmmoAndArms

long-shot


