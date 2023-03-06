Penn State DuBois Program Highlight: Engineering
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – When exploring the engineering field of study, you will quickly find that Penn State offers one of the broadest ranges of engineering majors anywhere.
(Pictured above: Some of the equipment available for students to use in one of the engineering lab rooms on campus at Penn State DuBois. Credit: Penn State)
This is important because a wide variety of choices ensures that you can apply for the path that fits best for you and gets you ready for the career that you want. The engineering programs at Penn State help you go above and beyond what is currently known and understood. This opens limitless possibilities and opportunities for you and your future. All of this is readily available, right here at Penn State DuBois.
What is engineering?
Engineering is the use of scientific principles to design and build machines, structures, and other items. Large amounts of engineering go into everyday items that we all use. Our homes, vehicles, buildings, bridges, highways, and the technology that we use every day all involve some unique form of engineering to make everything function the way we need it to. There are numerous specialized fields within engineering that place more specific emphasis on particular areas of applied mathematics, applied science, and other types of applications.
The term engineering is derived from the Latin word “ingenium,” which means cleverness, and “ingeniare,” which means to contrive or devise.
Engineers are often considered to be creative problem solvers. They make lives better for others by designing and producing things that benefit people in many ways, shapes, and forms.
Engineering programs at Penn State DuBois
There are numerous academic options in engineering available at Penn State DuBois.
One of the bachelor programs that can be completed entirely at Penn State DuBois is the Bachelor of Science in engineering which focuses on applied materials. This program educates students in the deep and broad integration of science and materials engineering for innovative and sustainable solutions to current and future material engineering challenges. Graduates of this program research the relationship between the structure of materials and material properties, processing methods, and performance. They develop and modify new and existing ceramics, metals, composites, particulate materials, and polymers and design ways to use these materials to improve quality of life.
Where Penn State DuBois is located within the area that is often referred to as the “powdered metal capital of the world.” The applied materials program puts an emphasis on working with powdered metals to prepare students to enter into their professional careers, not only in the powdered metals sector, but numerous others as well.
Another benefit that this gives is a high level of industry involvement on the campus. Professionals within the many manufacturing sectors around the DuBois campus are routinely involved with the students. From guest lectures to industry tours to helping students learn through internships, the industry community is heavily involved in helping students learn as much as possible and become the best professionals they can be.
“I have yet to see another program at another location that has such a high level of industry involvement,” Kevryn Dixon, class of 2014, said about the engineering program at Penn State DuBois. “The professors have worked in industry, they research with industry and they are setting you up for success once you graduate.” Since her graduation, Dixon has worked in several engineering-related positions, including as a reliability manager at American Refining Group.
Penn State DuBois also offers a two-year associate of science program in mechanical engineering technology. This program prepares its graduates to become engineering technologists who work as machine, product, and process designers, computer-aided drafting and design (CADD) operators, personal computer-integrated manufacturing specialists, planners, technical salespeople, production supervisors, laboratory technologists, and managers.
No matter what engineering program a student chooses at Penn State DuBois, one thing will remain the same, hands-on learning. The engineering programs have been specifically designed to help students learn by doing, not just sitting in a classroom, watching or listening to a lecture about how to complete a task. Students get first-hand experience with the equipment in the facilities and labs on campus to experience directly what they will see in their professional careers.
“You’re able to be in the labs every day,” Dan Stauffer, class of 2022, graduate of the applied materials program said. “It’s more hands-on, you’re not just sitting in a classroom. You actually get to use the equipment here.”
Another advantage that Penn State DuBois can offer is the attention that students can get from their professors. Class sizes at DuBois, when compared to other colleges and universities, are significantly smaller. This affords students the opportunity to get more personal attention from their professors. At Penn State DuBois, a student is known as an individual person that professors want to learn about individually to understand each student’s strengths and weaknesses, and to determine how they can best help them achieve their goals. Students also have the opportunity to complete undergraduate research projects that can give them the opportunity to share their results at a high level.
“Penn State DuBois strives to provide the best college experience, and undergraduate research opportunities for engineering students are superb.” Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor, and chief academic officer said. “Our faculty members are internationally renowned scholars, and they work with our students on many research projects that culminate through presenting at an international conference. As far as I know, not many undergraduate students can say that they have publications in conference proceedings or a reputable journal as our students do.”
As one of 20 Commonwealth Campuses throughout the Penn State system, Penn State DuBois also offers students flexibility and freedom when it comes to their education. Some students will choose to remain at the DuBois campus for all four years of their education. Others will spend their first two years in DuBois before transitioning to another campus, often University Park, for their remaining two years. This is known as the “2+2 plan.” What this means, no matter what you are looking for, no matter what your needs are, Penn State has an option that will fit you.
Alumni from Penn State DuBois
Graduates from the engineering programs at Penn State DuBois have found success in their professional careers on many levels. The applied materials bachelor’s degree program has had so much success that the graduating students are in such high demand that the program has a 100% job placement rate.
Stauffer, who recently completed his educational program, turned an internship with a local manufacturing company into a career opportunity prior to his graduation. This gave him the opportunity to begin working directly after his time at Penn State DuBois was finished.
Dixon credits the program at the DuBois campus with setting her on the right path also. “The class sizes are great,” Dixon said. “You get more attention, more knowledge, and more accountability. The program set me up, in a lot of ways, for success.”
Penn State DuBois has also seen many of its engineering program alumni featured in regional and national publications, present at high-level conferences, and be part of important research projects that have had profound impacts on many.
Starting your journey at Penn State DuBois
