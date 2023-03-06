‘This House Feels Like Home.’ Home Ownership a Reality Through Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jason Ramsay, 33, became a homeowner for the first time on January 27, 2023, thanks to a Home Ownership Program operated by the Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
“I’ve always dreamed of being a homeowner and never thought it would be possible,” said Ramsey. “I looked forward to having my own place and I now own the house
Ramsey, an employee of Goodwill in Clarion, previously lived for 15 years in a Sligo mobile home park.
This was the first house in Clarion County under the homeownership program in which the Clarion County Housing Authority repaired a blighted property through a Federal grant program and then sold the restored house.
One of the benefits of home ownership, according to Ramsey, is “you can do what you want with the house. You can decorate it the way you want and make any changes.”
Ramsey told exploreClarion.com that this house felt like home.
“I am extremely happy with my new home. I wasn’t allowed to hang anything on the walls of my trailer in Sligo, and I was there for 15 years. It never felt like home, but this one feels like home.”
The Department of Housing and Urban Development expanded the Housing Choice Voucher Program, commonly known as Section 8, to include a homeownership option.
“It’s a long process, but it’s worth it in the end,” Ramsey said. “The hardest part was trying to find a mortgage company that is willing to work with someone with a lower income.”
He ended up going with Rocket Mortgage, the same lender his parents used years ago.
There are a number of eligibility requirements, and an option includes using your Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) to assist with the monthly mortgage payments of a home purchased.
Some of the changes made at the New Bethlehem property included new plumbing, new bathroom items, new sinks, all new electrical wiring, an electrical meter, carpet, flooring, and a new exterior walkway.
“The only reason I know what they did is they showed me the house when all of the walls were down. They fixed it up because it was really bad when I first looked at it. They did a lot. You can tell it’s the old house by the porch on the front, but the wood hasn’t been stained yet.”
Ramsey had to pay all closing costs and property taxes.
Ramsey was aware of the program as a participant of Section 8.
He plans to put up a fence for his dogs and fix up the yard a little bit.
“I’m so glad this program was here. Without it, I might still be in a trailer that was falling apart and not able to make it my own home.”
Program Participation Requirements:
-
You are currently a Housing Choice Voucher Holder or an applicant on CCHA’s waiting lists.
-
You must be a first-time home buyer, meaning no one in your household has owned a home within the last 3 years.
-
Have a minimum annual income of $14,300 per year and have at least one adult family member who is currently employed full-time, for a minimum of one year. (The employment requirement does not apply to an elderly or disabled family).
-
Be in good standing with the Clarion County Housing Authority and any other Housing Authority. Minimum down payment of at least 3% of the purchase price of which 1% must come from the family’s personal resources.
-
The participating family must be “credit-ready” to qualify for a mortgage and must secure their own financing, which must be approved by the Clarion County Housing Authority. If a family needs credit counseling we refer you to a HUD-approved counseling agency.
-
You must complete Homeownership Counseling classes by the Clarion County Housing Authority or another HUD-approved counseling agency. It is the family’s responsibility to find a home that is eligible for Voucher Homeownership Assistance.
-
The home you choose must pass an inspection by an independent professional inspector and a Housing Quality Standards (HQS) inspection by the Clarion County Housing Authority.
Interested individuals are encouraged to give Clarion County Housing Authority a call at 814-226-8910.
