Clarion Man Allegedly Punches Vehicle, Causes Damage in Burger King Parking Lot

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are filing charges against a local man for allegedly punching and causing damage to the hood of a vehicle located in Burger King parking lot in Clarion on Saturday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers investigated an incident of criminal mischief that occurred in the parking lot of Burger King on State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

Police say a known 25-year-old Clarion man damaged the hood of a 2015 Jeep Patriot by punching it multiple times.

According to police, the damage done to the vehicle is valued at $250.00.

The suspect will be charged with criminal mischief, police say.

The victim is a 30-year-old Clarion woman.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

