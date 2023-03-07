BERRIE GOOD YEAR: Five Cranberry Wrestlers Will Compete for State Wrestling Titles



SENECA, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It’s been a pretty good year to be a Cranberry wrestler.

The Berries are sending five to Hershey on Thursday through Saturday for the PIAA Wrestling Championships.

(Pictured above, Cranberry freshman Dalton Wenner/photo by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

“It’s amazing, honestly,” said 215-pounder Brayden McFetridge, one of those five Cranberry wrestlers who will be gunning for state glory. “We have one of the best teams we’ve probably ever had. Being my senior year and the team doing so well and coming together, it’s just been awesome.”



Awesome is a good word to describe how Cranberry freshman 107-pounder Dalton Wenner has performed this season.

Wenner won a District 9 Class 2A title and then turned around this past weekend and rolled through the Northwest Regional, earning a first-period pin to win that crown.

Wenner is 31-3 this season with 22 falls.

His brother, sophomore Dane Wenner, also is heading to Hershey at 139 pounds after a third-place finish in the regional.

Their father, Dustin Wenner, is also Cranberry’s coach and was voted the District 9 wrestling coach of the year.

Elijah Brosius (121 pounds), Conner Rezkowski (133) and McFetridge (215) are also heading to the state tournament for the Berries.

In all 17 District 9 wrestlers will make their way to the state tournament.

Five were regional champions.

In addition to Dalton Wenner, 114-pounder Weston Pisarchek of Brockway, Brady Collins (139) of Clearfield, Jackson Zimmerman (189) of Brookville and heavyweight Carson Neely of Port Allegany won the regional titles.

Neely enters the state tourney undefeated at 33-0.

“I feel like everyone wants to win a state title,” Neely said. “It’s just a matter of if you are willing to put in the work to go get it. I’m definitely going to do that.”

D9 State Qualifiers

107-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry)

114-Weston Pisarchek (Brockway)

121-Elijah Brosius (Cranberry)

127-Cole Householder (Brookville)

133-Conner Rezkowski (Cranberry)

139-Brady Collins (Clearfield), Dane Wenner (Cranberry)

145-Nik Fegert (Curwensville), Jaden Wehler (St. Marys)

152-Reece Behakas (Kane)

172-Waylon Wehler (St. Marys)

189-Jackson Zimmerman (Brookville), Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield)

215-Brayden McFetridge (Cranberry), Miska Young (Port Allegany)

285-Carson Neely (Port Allegany), Gavin Thompson (Brockway)

