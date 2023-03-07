Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Cake Bars

These cake-like bars are packed with peanut butter and chocolate chips!

Ingredients

2/3 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup peanut butter



1 cup sugar1 cup packed brown sugar4 large eggs, room temperature2 teaspoons vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1 package (11-1/2 ounces) of milk chocolate chips

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter, peanut butter, sugar, and brown sugar. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture. Stir in chocolate chips.

-Spread into a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 45-50 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Cut into bars.

