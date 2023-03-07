 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Cake Bars

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These cake-like bars are packed with peanut butter and chocolate chips!

Ingredients

2/3 cup butter, softened
2/3 cup peanut butter

1 cup sugar
1 cup packed brown sugar
4 large eggs, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 package (11-1/2 ounces) of milk chocolate chips

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter, peanut butter, sugar, and brown sugar. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture. Stir in chocolate chips.

-Spread into a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 45-50 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Cut into bars.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


