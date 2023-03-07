Featured Local Job: Park Helper

Clarion County is looking to hire multiple Park Helper seasonal positions.

POSITION: Park Helper (Filling 4 Spots), Seasonal Position (April-October)

DEPARTMENT: County Park, Clarion, PA

PAY RANGE: $11/hour

POSTING DATE: Thursday, March 2, 2023

HOW TO APPLY:A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

GENERAL DEFINITION:

To perform general maintenance and repair duties and to provide quality service, recreation, protection, and safety for general public utilizing the park facilities. Employee assists with daily inspection and maintenance of equipment.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

1. Patrols the grounds and buildings, ensuring park rules are being observed. Intervenes as needed in problem situations or summons assistance as appropriate.

2. Reports needed repairs or other problems to Director.

3. Performs unskilled preventive maintenance activities, such as painting, cleaning drain areas, cleaning equipment etc.

4. Perform grounds keeping work, including but not limited to mowing, spraying, planting, and pruning, removing debris and snow removal.

5. Performs custodial work as needed/directed to keep facilities in clean and sanitary condition, including but not limited to, cleaning walls, floors, fixtures, and furniture; replenish bathroom supplies, and empty trash.

6. Performs semi-skilled minor repair work, including performing minor carpentry, plumbing and electrical repairs.

7. Provides general labor in connection with expansion/construction of facilities.

8. Operate heavy equipment as required.

9. Operates power equipment and hand tools to perform essential job duties.

10. Paints required fixtures, building and other objects as directed.

11. Maintains and beautifies County Park property.

12. Advises supervisor of public complaints.

13. Advises authorities of early storm warnings.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

The position reports to the Director of Maintenance. Position does not supervise others but may operate as a lead worker to less experienced staff.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally exposed to moving mechanical parts, fumes or airborne particles and vibrations. Work may involve some use of toxic or caustic chemicals. The job involves extensive public contact which may include occasional confrontations with unruly individuals. Employee is on-call at all times and may be required to work evenings and weekends.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

1. Ability to record, convey and present information and explain procedures.

2. Manual dexterity, including both gross motor skills and small motor skills.

3. Operation of heavy machinery.

4. Operation of power tools.

5. Operation of motor vehicles.

6. Frequent lifting and carrying of objects up to 25 pounds.

7. Occasional lifting and carrying with the use of mechanical aides, of objects weighing up to or exceeding 100 pounds.

8. Stooping, bending, kneeling, working in a prone position.

9. Climbing steps, ladders, and scaffolding.

10. Mental and physical alertness.

11. Distance vision, close vision, depth perception, and the ability to distinguish colors.

12. Travel both within and outside of the county.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING

High school diploma plus trade school training in electrical, plumbing, carpentry and painting desired. Valid PA driver’s license required.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE

Two years’ experience in a maintenance environment required; or any acceptable combination of experience and/or training.

Clearances:

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

1. Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties.

2. Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and the ability to work effectively with clients, co-workers, and others.

3. Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Commercial Driver’s License and a willingness to travel as needed.

4. Must possess knowledge of the methods, tools and practices used in general maintenance and construction.

5. Must possess knowledge and ability to detect defects in equipment and make proper adjustments.

6. Must possess knowledge of the occupational hazards and safety precautions and the ability to exercise skill in the care and use of various tools and equipment.

7. Must possess ability to utilize various pieces of equipment, such as a snow blower, tractor, hand tools, drill press, etc.

8. Must possess ability to follow oral and written instructions.

9. Must possess ability to accurately and safely complete general repairs and maintenance on heating, air conditioning and plumbing needs.

10. Must possess ability to operate county vehicles used for maintenance and cut grass in spring and summer.

11. Must have considerable knowledge of local codes and regulations and ability to troubleshoot problem areas.

12. Must be able and willing to work flexible hours; weekends are required during the summer months and as needed thereafter for special events.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

• Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

• In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

• By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by

calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, March 13, 2023, by 4:00 PM

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE



