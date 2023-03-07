Forest Area School District Announces Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Registration and Screening will be held by appointment for students entering Pre-K and Kindergarten for the first time in the 2023-24 school year.

Pre-K and new Kindergarten registration will be held at West Forest School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please call the school before March 27, 2023, to schedule a registration time slot.

Pre-K and new Kindergarten registration will be held at East Forest School on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please call the school before March 28, 2023, to schedule a registration time slot.

Children who already attend Pre-K in Forest Area will be transferred to Kindergarten through their current program. Parents of children registering for Kindergarten, who are not currently enrolled in the Forest Area School District, will need to call the school to register.

Registration Requirements:

● Children must be 4 years old by August 29, 2023, to enter Pre-K

● Children must be 5 years old by August 29, 2023, to enter Kindergarten unless they have already completed Pre-K in the 2022-2023 school year

● Children must reside in Forest County, President Township in Venango County, or Millstone Township in Elk County

What to bring to registration:

Parents or guardians must bring a birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, and proof of income (W2, pay stub, etc.) on their scheduled school visit.

During this time, you will fill out paperwork, please bring your child to complete basic screenings, meet the teacher/principal, and take a tour of the classroom.

Please expect to be at the school for approximately an hour to complete your child’s registration.

For more information, contact East Forest School at 814-927-6688, or West Forest School at 814-755-4491.

