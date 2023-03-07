Gary David Ortz, 79, of New Bethlehem passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.

Born on May 29, 1943, in Deanville, he was a son of the late David Walter and Phyllis Louise (Painter) Ortz.

He married Gladys L. (Thompson) Ortz on January 31, 1965, and she preceded him in death on April 24, 2010.

Gary was a carpenter for many years working with his brother-in-law, W. Robert Henry.

He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, riding four wheelers, and driving his yellow Plymouth coupe in the summertime.

He had a knack for fixing and building things.

He is survived by three children, Jodi Ripple and her husband, John, of New Bethlehem, Jackie Holben and her husband, Jim, of New Bethlehem, and Tracy Ortz of Templeton, five grandchildren, Cody Nulph, Nathan Nulph, Zachary Nulph, Liv Dougherty and Brooke Holben, two great-grandchildren, Valeria Nulph and Sawyer Nulph, four brothers, Paul Ortz and his wife, Shirley, of Youngstown, Ohio, Raymond Ortz and his wife, Karen, of New Bethlehem, Kent Ortz of Emlenton and Mike Ortz and his wife, Theresa, of Ford City, and three sisters, Dorothy Minich of Mayport, Hope Shuster of Templeton, and Joyce Foster of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents and wife Gladys, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Lawaive Gerano, Florence Austin, Clifford Ortz, Merle Ortz, Blair Ortz, Bernard Ortz, Terry Ortz, and Jerry “Jake” Ortz.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Shreckengost officiating.

Interment will take place in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

