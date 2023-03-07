 

Plans Announced for 71st Annual Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

1K2A0599-1024x683 (1)COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The 71st annual Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service will be held in the Cook Forest Ridge Camp amphitheater at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

(Photo by Ashby Diaz)

A musical prelude will begin at 6:30 a.m.

More than 250 attended this service in 2022 to enjoy inspirational music, the great message of Christ’s Resurrection, and a snowstorm.

The Clarion radio station, C93 FM, will broadcast this service, and it will be live-streamed on www.exploreClarion.com, beginning at 7:00 a.m.

This service will be completed by 8:00 a.m., allowing ample time to attend the Easter Sunday service at your church.


