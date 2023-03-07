Russell C. “Rusty” Stitt, 50, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at his home.

He was born on November 10, 1972 in Clarion, PA, the son of John E. and Patricia L. (Huffman) Stitt.

Rusty was a 1990 graduate of Union High School and then in 1996 he received his Masters Degree in Civil Engineering at Penn State University.

For 22 years, he worked at HDR, Inc. in Pittsburgh and most recently worked with EADS Group in Clarion.

Rusty was a member of the Sligo United Methodist Church and was also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, and archery.

He loved playing the guitar and singing, especially gospel music at church.

He adored his two nieces and enjoyed the time they spent together.

His memory will be cherished by his loving mother Patricia Stitt of Rimersburg; his brother, John E. Stitt II of Dayton, OH; and two nieces, Ana Helene Stitt and Elise Renee Stitt.

Rusty was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM, Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Sligo United Methodist Church, 506 Penn St., Sligo, PA 16255 with Pastor Faye Craig officiating.

Interment will follow at Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rusty’s memory to the Sligo United Methodist Church, 506 Penn St., Sligo, PA 16255, or to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those wishing to send an online condolence to Rusty’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.